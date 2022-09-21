Learn to skate in the Rossland Arena, registration now open

Rossland Skating Club offers Canskate, Upper Canskate and Star 1 and 2 levels this season

The Rossland Skating Club is now open for registrations for the 2022-23 skating season.

Our certified coaches are ready and excited to see everyone back on the ice again, and to meet any new skaters coming to our club.

Our season runs from Oct. 3, 2022, to Feb. 22, 2023.

This season we are offering Canskate, Upper Canskate and Star 1 and 2 levels.

Canskate for ages four and up runs every Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Upper Canskate (Canskate levels 5 and 6) runs Mondays 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 pm and Wednesdays 4:45 p.m. to 5:45 pm.

Star 1 and 2 programs run Mondays 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 pm and Wednesdays 4:45 p.m. to 5:45 pm.

We’d love to see everyone back and also would encourage any new skaters to join our club.

Whether your child wants to play hockey, speed skate or figure skate, Canskate will start them off on the right foot.

Register soon as spaces fill up fast.

To register and for program details check out our website: rosslandskating.com.

If you have any questions please email: rosslandfsc@gmail.com.

