KIJHL discipline Leafs and Nitehawks for New Years Eve brawl

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) announced disciplinary actions stemming from a brawl that took place between the Nelson Leafs and Beaver Valley Nitehawks at the Nelson Rec Centre on Saturday, Dec. 31.

According to the KIJHL’s Tuesday press release, Leafs coach Adam DiBella has been suspended indefinitely pending completion of an investigation into his actions during the game in question.

The incident occurred at the puckdrop to start the second period. In a video shared on social media, the Nelson players disregard the puck drop and are shown engaging the Nitehawks players in what the KIJHL refers to as a staged fight.

“These actions have resulted in a total of 35 games in suspensions to Nelson players and eight games to Beaver Valley players,” read the release. “All suspensions outlined below were determined following a review by the BCHC Department of Player Safety.”

Nelson Leafs player Marko Pavlovic has been suspended for three games for participating in a staged fight. He will be eligible to return on January 13, 2023.

Nelson Leafs players Tyler Seminoff, Leighton Partington, Hunter Sperle and Ryland Mennie have been suspended for a total of eight games each; 3 games for participating in a staged fight and 5 games for instigating multiple fights on the same stoppage. These individuals will be eligible to return on January 24, 2023.

Beaver Valley Nitehawks players Gavin Tritt, Boris Hristov, Spencer Dixon-Reusz and Kaleb Percival are suspended 2 games each for participating in multiple fights on the same stoppage. These individuals will be eligible to return on January 13, 2023.

Read: Nelson Leafs instigate second period brawl to topple Nitehawks

Junior B HockeyKIJHL