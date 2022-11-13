Fernie Ghostriders rally in third to defeat B.V. Nitehawks

A third period outburst lifted the Fernie Ghostriders to a 7-3 victory over the Beaver Valley Nitehawks on Saturday in Fernie.

The Hawks suffered a 4-2 loss to the Nelson Leafs on Thursday (Nov. 10), and were looking to keep pace in the Neil Murdoch division with a win versus the Ghostriders.

However, Fernie’s Rylan Cardinal scored what proved to be the game winner 4:27 into the third period for a 4-3 lead, and the home team added three more for good measure.

The victory improves the Ghostriders record to 8-6-3-1, good for fourth place in the Eddie Mountain Division, but still within six points of the division-leading Kimberley Dynamiters.

B.V. led 3-2 late in the second period with two goals coming from Nathan Dominici and one from Ollie Clement. However, a tally by former Nitehawk Dayton Nelson tied the game with 47 remaining in the middle frame.

After Cardinal put Fernie ahead, the leading scorer Ethan McDuff added the insurance marker on a power play at 11:24 for his 11th of the season, and Kaden Slobodian made it 6-3 just 20 seconds later.

Jack Karpyshyn finished the scoring for Fernie with 6:44 to play.

The Ghostriders outshot the Nitehawks 32-30 and went 2-for-4 on the power play, while B.V. went 1-for-4.

The 9-6-0-2 Nitehawks have just one win in their last five matches and fall into third place in the tight Murdoch Division, trailing the 10-3-2-1 Leafs and first place Grand Forks Border Bruins at 12-5-1-1.

The Nitehawks struggles continued against the Leafs on Thursday. In their first and last meeting of the season on Oct. 15, Nelson skated to a convincing 8-2 win and hold a 6-3-0-1 record against the Hawks last season.

Nelson took a 2-1 lead into the third period, with goals from Drake Proctor and Johnny Carmichael, while B.V.’s Beau Manegre tallied his second of the campaign on a set up from Dominici.

Nelson’s Owen McFarlane made it 3-1, 7:43 into the third period, but B.V.’s Ethan Grishin cut the lead to one 30 seconds later.

The Nitehawks looked for the equalizer, but Leafs’ defenceman Tyler Seminoff notched his first of the season at the midway mark of the third for the 4-2 final.

The Leafs outshot the Nitehawks 27-19, and were 1-for-6 on the power play and 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.

Beaver Valley is on the road next weekend with a game in Revelstoke against the Grizzlies on Friday and a tilt versus the Sicamous Eagles on Saturday.

