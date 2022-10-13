Curling clubs calling out curlers

Curling season is kicking off with clubs in Trail and Rossland calling out new and seasoned curlers. Photo: Jim Bailey

Trail Curling

The Trail Curling Club is sending out invitations for curlers to join their respective clubs.

“Looking to escape the cold outside, try the cold inside the curling rink,” said Trail curler, Tom Hall. “The warm welcome and comaraderie will warm your heart, if not your hands. Our season in Trail is just getting under way, but its not too late to join a team.”

The Trail Curling Club has something for young, old, seasoned veterans or newbies and offers a Junior club, Men’s and Ladies’ clubs, Silver City Ladies, Retirees, and Super League.

“Worried that the old knees or back, or knees and back wont let you get down or worse, up from the hack, try the stick,” says Hall. “The stick has prolonged the enjoyment of curling by decades for some, and introduced curling to others that want to stay active in the winter.”

Curling makes the winter months fly by. For more information check trailcurlingclub.com. And stay tuned to the Trail Times for the return of weekly reports from Mens Retiree curling.

Rossland Curling Society

The Rossland Curling Society recently voted in a new board and is excited and energized about injecting renewed interest into the club.

The Society is inviting all residents to its open house Monday in the curling lounge to find out more about what the board has planned for this winter season.

“Everyone is welcome,” said acting vice president Frank Conradie. “Whether they are seasoned curlers or are thinking of starting curling for the first time. We would love to see new faces on our ice this year!”

The meeting goes on Monday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. in the lounge at the Rossland Curling Club.

