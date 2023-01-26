Castlegar Ski Club’s Troll Loppet roars back to life

2023 troll lopett
2023 troll loppett submitted photos

The Castlegar Nordic Ski Club hosted their annual Troll Loppet on Jan. 22. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the event was back bigger and better than ever with record-setting attendance.

About 200 people from across the Kootenays and beyond participated in the event that saw athletes participate in events ranging from two-to-40 kilometres.

“The day was grand as the weather and sunshine could not have been any better,” said club representative Ida Price. “Blue skies and lots of smiles.”

As usual, the Viking Troll was there to start the race.

Event leaders:

2 km — Alice Hartman

8 km — West Kos

20 km — Mike Bernard, Krista Svedahl, Owen Kyle, and Annika Heale (adult and youth)

30 km — Kaelum Smith and Maya Abraham followed by their Nelson Nordic team members

40 km — Mckenzie Gibson

The club is thankful for the many volunteers and sponsors that made the race possible.

Castlegar U11 Junior Rebels bring home gold and silver

Castlegar Rebels goalie named KIJHL star of the week


