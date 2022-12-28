Black Jack skier selected to compete at World Cup events

Rossland’s Remi Drolet will join Team Canada for the World Cup Tour de Ski races in Europe

Black Jack skier and Rossland native Remi Drolet will compete for Canada in the World Cup Period 2 Tour de Ski in Europe. Photo: Doug Stephen

Black Jack cross country skier Remi Drolet will compete for Canada in Europe on the World Cup Period 2 Tour de Ski Team.

Drolet is coming off an epic year highlighted by his selection to the Olympic nordic ski team, and competing in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China.

The Rossland native is currently attending Harvard University studying math and physics and skiing competitively for the Ivy League university.

The Tour de Ski is a cross-country skiing event held annually since the 2006–07 season in Central Europe, and modeled on the Tour de France of cycling. It is a Stage World Cup event in the FIS Cross-Country World Cup that typically has six to nine stages, where the combined time and bonus seconds of the stages will decide the winner of the tour.

The first leg of the Tour de Ski goes on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 in Val Mustair, Sui., then the competitors head to Oberstdorf, Ger. for races on Jan. 3 and 4.

The World Cup Period 2 tour wraps up in Val di Fiemme, Italy, going from Jan 7-9, and ending the tour with one of the World Cup’s most challenging events.

The Tour de Ski final climb, known as the Alpe Cermis, is a classic. The 9-km tour finale culminates in climbing up an alpine skiing slope with a serpentine track. The gradient of the final climb is 425 m, with a total climb of 495 m.

Athlete selections were based on the 2022-23 Nordiq Canada Competition Trip Criteria and summarized in the Athlete Nomination Synopsis and Rationale. Athlete nominations were made by the High Performance Committee (HPC) based on the 2022-23 Nordiq Canada Competition Trip Criteria.

Joining Drolet on Team Canada for the Tour de Ski will be Russell Kennedy, Lileane Gagnon, Antoine Cyr, Olivier Leveille, Katherine Stewart-Jones, Graham Ritchie and Sam Hendry.

