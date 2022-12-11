The B.V. Nitehawks defeated the Castlegar Rebels 2-1 on Friday at the Beaver Valley Arena.

The B.V. Nitehawks defeated the Castlegar Rebels 2-1 on Friday at the Beaver Valley Arena.

Beaver Valley Nitehawks dominate in close 2-1 win over Castlegar Rebels

Nitehawks Dallas Maximick scores game winner late in third to lift B.V. to fifth straight victory

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks continued their winning ways with a 2-1 victory over the Castlegar Rebels on Friday in Fruitvale.

Nitehawks defenceman Dallas Maximick scored the game winner with 3:19 remaining to lift B.V. to its fifth straight victory.

The Fruitvale product scored his first of the season on a setup from Ollie Clement and Lucas Gartner that spoiled a 45 save performance from Rebels goalie Ethan Lawczynski.

Cooper Ross opened the scoring just 2:47 into the first period to give the Hawks a 1-0 lead. But Castlegar’s Jacob Moldenhauser notched his fifth of the season with four minutes to play in the middle frame to tie it heading into the third.

B.V. outshot Castlegar 47-22, and were 0-for-3 on the power play, but 7-for-7 on the penalty kill.

The recent win streak has the 14-8-0-2 Nitehawks within a point of the second place Nelson Leafs at 14-8-2-1 and six points back of the 17-8-1-1 Grand Forks Border Bruins, who have played three more games than the Nitehawks.

Beaver Valley will host Castlegar in a rematch on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Hawks Nest.

The Nitehawks are at home against Nelson on Friday, and on the road in Creston before taking their break for the holidays.

B.V. then returns to action on Dec. 29 with a home game against the Rebels.

Junior B HockeyKIJHL

Previous story
Trail Smoke Eaters extend win streak with victories over Warriors, Cents

Just Posted

The B.V. Nitehawks defeated the Castlegar Rebels 2-1 on Friday at the Beaver Valley Arena.
Beaver Valley Nitehawks dominate in close 2-1 win over Castlegar Rebels

Brady Hunter goes in all alone on West Kelowna goalie Angelo Zol.
Trail Smoke Eaters extend win streak with victories over Warriors, Cents

Rossland snow enthusiasts Jay and Amy Houle enjoyed sliding and skiing on the ever-popular Centennial Trail this past Sunday. The city is looking to get the go ahead for a groomer, but has been unable to groom the trail this winter. The 40-cm of snow that fell last month caused access issues, but reports are that the trail has been packed down and is now accessible for all users. Photo: Jim Bailey
Rossland’s Centennial Trail to go ungroomed indefinitely

Photo: Trail Times
Heavy snow called for West Kootenay Saturday