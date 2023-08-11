Two B.C. table tennis stars, Ivy Liao (left) and Mo Zhang (centre) will represent Canada in the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games which will take place from Oct. 29 to Nov. 5 at the Centro de Entrenamiento Olímpico. (Photo courtesy Thorsten Gohl, vice president of Table Tennis Canada)

Two B.C. table tennis stars, Ivy Liao (left) and Mo Zhang (centre) will represent Canada in the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games which will take place from Oct. 29 to Nov. 5 at the Centro de Entrenamiento Olímpico. (Photo courtesy Thorsten Gohl, vice president of Table Tennis Canada)

B.C. table tennis stars set to shine at Santiago 2023

Two B.C. athletes are gearing up to represent Canada at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games

Two B.C. table tennis athletes, Mo Zhang and Ivy Liao, are among the six players who have been chosen to represent Canada at the upcoming Santiago 2023 Pan American Games this fall.

The Pan American Games selection tournament took place from June 2 to 4 in Mississauga, Ont., where 32 athletes competed for the chance to represent Canada. The selected members form a diverse mix of seasoned veterans and rookies, all set to make their mark in the major Games.

Mo Zhang, a four-time Olympian based in Vancouver, will be competing in her third Pan American Games and building on her impressive achievements from Lima 2019, where she secured three medals, including a gold in the mixed doubles category.

Born and raised in Vancouver, Ivy Liao is thrilled about the opportunity to compete at the Games. Liao has been playing table tennis for around 15 years and competed in Lima in 2019.

“That was one of the most significant table tennis experiences of my career so far. Being able to represent Canada at a multi-sport event on the international stage is always an honor,” Liao said.

“It’s been really motivating throughout the past four years to achieve this goal. Now I’m on the team and preparing to try my best to represent Canada. At the games in October and November, I’m very excited and I’m very determined.”

To secure her position on the Canadian team during the selection tournament, Liao went through the intense round-robin stage, finishing second in her group. She then progressed to the knockout stage, where she secured her place by winning the match for third place.

It was an intense experience but the result was thrilled, Liao said. She was grateful for the opportunity.

“Canada has always been a strong presence in the Pan American field for table tennis… my goal is to help Canada earn at least one medal. Whether it’ll be the doubles event or the singles event, though singles will be quite a bit more challenging, I will be preparing well in the next few months. I’ll try my best to help Canada achieve those results.”

The 2023 Pan American Games will take place from Oct. 29 to Nov. 5 at the Centro de Entrenamiento Olímpico. The event holds special importance as the gold and silver medallists in the mixed doubles category will directly qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Additionally, athletes competing in individual events will earn points for their world ranking, a crucial factor for Olympic qualification.

“It is with great anticipation that our athletes will take part in the Pan American Games in Santiago. Both our men’s and women’s teams are ranked fifth in the Americas. The team is a good mixture of experienced players and very young players. Hopefully our young players will learn from their experienced teammates and raise Canada’s level internationally in the future,” said Adham Sharara, president of Table Tennis Canada.

“Let’s unite behind this skilled table tennis team that combines the experience, wisdom and unwavering determination of our veteran athletes with the fresh energy and raw talent of our newcomers as they gear up for the Pan American Games,” said Christine Girard, Team Canada’s Santiago 2023 chef de mission.

READ MORE: Paris marks 1-year countdown to war-clouded Olympic Games

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Trail minor hockey launches petition to BC Hockey
Next story
Vancouver Canucks sign free-agent forward Pius Suter to two-year contract

Just Posted

Two music festivals in the Slocan Valley have raised the ire of locals complaining about noise. Photo: Gaby Tenda/Pexels
Rants about raves in Slocan Valley prompt RDCK noise investigation

A familiar sight of watching the under-nine and U7 minor hockey teams take to the ice during the Trail Smoke Eaters intermission may be a thing of the past, depending on consultation with BC Hockey and its non-sanctioned league policy. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail minor hockey launches petition to BC Hockey

Champions Hockey School hit Cominco ice with conviction on Tuesday.Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail’s Champions hit Cominco ice

Trail Smoke Eaters alumni are hosting their second annual Golf Scramble on Sept. 16 at the Birchbank Golf Course. (Times photo)
Smoke Eaters Alumni host golf scramble