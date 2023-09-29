Saskatchewan Roughriders running back Frankie Hickson (20) is tackled by B.C. Lions’ Siriman Harrison Bagayogo (21) during first half of CFL football action in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

Saskatchewan Roughriders running back Frankie Hickson (20) is tackled by B.C. Lions’ Siriman Harrison Bagayogo (21) during first half of CFL football action in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

B.C. Lions beat Roughriders 33-26 to clinch CFL home playoff berth

Late Saskatchewan rally falls short

Receivers Keon Hatcher and Alexander Hollins passed the 1,000-yards mark for the season as the B.C. Lions ran out 33-26 winners over the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders to clinch a home playoff spot.

Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. went 27 of 36, throwing for three touchdowns and 458 yards. That passing yardage is his highest total in a CFL game this season.

The Roughriders (6-9) offence showed flashes of positive play, with Jake Dolegala finishing 31 of 46 for 406 yards albeit with two interceptions.

Hatcher and Hollins recorded 172 yards, one touchdown and 83 yards, two touchdowns respectively in the game for the Lions (11-4).

Hatcher blew up in the first half, getting 148 yards of his total yards and a touchdown on eight catches.

Hollins got his milestone mark after going 71 yards, finishing with a touchdown from an Adams deep throw that fooled the Roughriders’ secondary.

He followed that up with a five-yard touchdown, taking off to dance and celebrate with Lions’ defensive coordinator Ryan Phillips.

Saskatchewan’s offence suffered from a series of dropped passes and by a Dolegala interception in the end zone late in the fourth quarter.

NEXT UP

The B.C. Lions host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Oct. 6, while the Roughriders host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Oct. 7.

The Canadian Press

