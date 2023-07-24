Angler’s Atlas teams up with Kootenay Lake incentive program

Anglers can submit photos of catch on Kootenay, eligible to win up to $50,000 in prizes

Trail angler Geno LeRose lands a nice Gerrard rainbow on Kootenay Lake. The Kootenay Lake's 2023 Angler Incentive Summer Events is underway and anglers are encouraged to keep their catch as a way of restoring the kokanee salmon population. Photo: Submitted

Angler’s Atlas has given fishermen even greater motivation to participate in the Kootenay Lake Angler Incentive Program with the addition of its new Summer Events calendar.

Those who catch and retain rainbow trout and bull trout are eligible to win $30,000 in cash prizes and $20,000 in prizes. The weekend events started on the Canada Day weekend, and will also include the August long weekend from Aug. 5-7, Labour Day Sept. 2-4, and Thanksgiving, Oct. 7-9.

The summer-long event runs from July 1 to October 31, 2023.

“We know biologists face many hurdles when it comes to managing the recovery of kokanee in Kootenay Lake,” says Sean Simmons, founder and president of Angler’s Atlas. “We believe anglers hold the key to supporting their recovery plan simply by participating in these summer angling events.”

The program encourages visiting and resident anglers to get on the water and participate in a fisheries conservation program aimed at re-establishing the predator-prey balance in the main body of Kootenay Lake.

Unlike previous years, for the Summer Events anglers do not need to keep trout heads or travel to drop them off at a collection depot. Instead, participants can register online for the 2023 events and then record their catches by downloading and using a mobile app called MyCatch by Angler’s Atlas, directly from their boat or the shoreline.

After catching and killing a rainbow or bull trout, anglers must take a picture of their fish on a measuring device using the MyCatch app.

Once the catch team reviews the fish and it meets the rules, it qualifies as an entry and appears on a live leaderboard where anglers can compare their efforts to each other. The more fish caught and documented, the more entries and the better the chance of winning.

Additional prizes will be awarded to the participants who catch the longest trout and for the most fish caught.

For decades, a prolific kokanee population fed large and record-setting Gerrard rainbow trout and bull trout, allowing the region to support a world-renowned sport fishery.

But for a host of reasons, some known, some not, kokanee numbers have dropped dramatically and recent studies show that about 95 percent of kokanee fry don’t survive a year, largely thanks to their voracious lake predators.

“You just can’t recover kokanee when that is happening,” says Fisheries biologist Matt Neufeld, “So we’re working to increase kokanee numbers both by stocking kokanee, and reducing predator pressure so more survive … we’re encouraging people to harvest rainbow trout and bull trout.”

By targeting and decreasing the abundance of these two trout species, the Ministry of Forests hopes this program, kokanee fishing closures, and other recovery actions will restore the kokanee to historic levels.

If given the chance, juveniles may avoid predation and grow to a reproductive age of three to five years old. They may once again become a significant food source for eagles, ospreys, and grizzly bears, and a kokanee sport fishery could reopen.

“This program [the original Kootenay Lake Angler Incentive Program] has reduced rainbow and bull trout abundance faster than any other recovery action implemented to date,” says Ministry Fish Biologist Molly Teather.

Help out kokanee by registering for the Kootenay Lake Angler Incentive Program and downloading the MyCatch app today. Go to kootenaylakeanglerincentiveevents.ca/.

