Douglas Lindley













Celebration of Life ~

Where: Elk Valley Regional Park, Sparwood, B.C.

When: July 15, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.

We would like all family and friends to join in celebrating Doug Lindley’s life. We will have a BBQ and show and shine at the Elk Valley Regional Park, located 28km north of Sparwood, please bring lawn chairs.

We would love to share memories and stories. Our late father loved old cars and anyone wishing to bring any classic cars to display we would love to see them.