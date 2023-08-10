Legal Notice – Attn: KENNETH GORDON CARLSON

TAKE NOTICE THAT: any One with a prior, equal, or superior right, interest, CONDUCT, treaty or Convention in/to/for/of the NAME and property of: KENNETH GORDON CARLSON, and/or CARLSON, KENNETH GORDON Estate in any style or variation thereof capable to confuse, suspend or clog said NAME, Title and/or Estate is hereby WARRANTED to present their said claim to WITNESS: Valerie Nelson, c/o 60 Anderton Ave, #407, Courtenay, BC V9N 2G8 before expiration of twenty-eight (28) days of this Notice, first published on August 10, 2023.