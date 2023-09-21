Public Notice Logo

September 21, 2023

ATTN: EVAN HARRISON FOX Estate amd MIRA CLEO DOVE Estate, Present Claim to Witness

TAKE NOTICE THAT: any One with a prior, equal, or superior right, interest, CONDUCT, treaty or Convention in/to/for/of the NAME and property of: EVAN HARRISON FOX MCADAM, and/or MCADAM, EVAN HARRISON FOX Estate, and/or MIRA CLEO DOVE MCADAM, and/or MCADAM, MIRA CLEO DOVE Estate in any style or variation thereof capable to confuse, suspend or clog said NAME, Title and/or Estate is hereby WARRANTED to present their said claim to WITNESS: Paul Thomas, c/o Unit #4, 215 – 31st Street, Courtenay, BC V9N 8X1 before expiration of twenty-eight (28) days of this Notice publication first published on September 21, 2023.

