An RCMP cruiser. (Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com)

Woman found dead on Station Road near Trail

Trail RCMP, Major Crimes Unit investigate, say foul play was not a factor

A 62-year-old Trail woman was found deceased near Birchbank Station Road in Trail on Monday, Aug. 8.

Trail RCMP reported that a man found the woman at around 8:30 a.m. in a forested area while walking his dog.

Officers attended the scene and located the woman with the man’s assistance.

Police say they investigated the woman’s death in consultation with the Southeast District RCMP Major Crimes Unit and the BC Coroner Service, and reported that foul play was not a factor.

“If you are struggling, there is help available,” said RCMP detachment commander Sgt. Mike Wicentowich. “You do not have to suffer alone. Please reach out to one of the many services available in our community, or contact the Trail Detachment to consult with an officer on options available if you do not know where to turn.”

The investigation was turned over to the BC Coroner Service.

The RCMP, as a member of the Supportive Housing Committee, also shared that there is a proposal for a new 25-bed shelter coming to 2039 Riverside Avenue in Trail.

BC Housing is planning to seek a Temporary Use Permit for the proposed project at Trail’s council meeting on Monday, Aug. 21 at 6 p.m.

Community participation is welcomed at the meeting, and in advance by connecting with BC Housing or the City of Trail.

More to come …

Read: Lodge says Trail shelter relocation goes against community plan


