UPDATE: Wildfire east of Naramata considered held

A wildfire has sparked in the hills east of Naramata on Friday, July 21. (Photo- Barbara Smallwood)A wildfire has sparked in the hills east of Naramata on Friday, July 21. (Photo- Barbara Smallwood)
A wildfire has sparked in the hills east of Naramata on Friday, July 21. (Monique Tamminga- Western News)A wildfire has sparked in the hills east of Naramata on Friday, July 21. (Monique Tamminga- Western News)
The Turnbull Creek Wildfire east of Naramata, from across Okanagan Lake in Summerland.The Turnbull Creek Wildfire east of Naramata, from across Okanagan Lake in Summerland.

Update (5:45 p.m.)

The wildfire burning east of Naramata that was discovered on Friday afternoon is now “being held,” BC Wildfire Service has confirmed.

It remains 1.5 hectares in size and is believed to be human-caused.

Original (3:45 p.m.)

A wildfire has sparked east of Naramata on Friday afternoon, July 21.

The Gilser Brook Wildfire has grown to 1.5 hectares in size since being discovered at around 3:20 p.m. It is bringing smoke that could be seen from across Okanagan Lake in Summerland.

BC Wildfire Service says the blaze is “out of control.”

There are no current evacuation orders or alerts associated with this incident.

It is believed to be human-caused, according to BCWS.

BCWS crews are currently joined by members from the Naramata Volunteer Fire Department in attacking the blaze.

READ MORE: 4 wildfires spark near Shuswap

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Breaking NewsPentictonSummerlandwildfire

Previous story
Premier drives up with $270 million for new clean energy automotive centre
Next story
Fundraiser started for helicopter pilot killed in Alberta wildfire crash

Just Posted

Conifer trees at Rossglen Park were removed by city staff due to safety concerns. Photo: Jim Bailey
Rossland council briefs: from fallen trees to STRs, residents share concerns

Kate Mizenka is the latest recipient of the Suzy Hamilton Legacy Award. Photo: Submitted
Kate Mizenka named winner of Suzy Hamilton Legacy Award

The next few days are going to be a hot one for Grand Forks and the Boundary Region, with Environment Canada issuing a heat warning. (File photo)
Heat warning issued for Grand Forks, Boundary Region: Environment Canada

This concept drawing shows the planned 13-unit affordable rental housing development now under construction in Castlegar. Illustration courtesy BC Housing
New affordable housing project under construction in Castlegar