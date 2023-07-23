East Adams Lake wildfire. (Shuswap Emergency Program/Facebook)

East Adams Lake wildfire. (Shuswap Emergency Program/Facebook)

UPDATE: Wildfire north of Chase over 1,700 hectares

Evacuation alerts were issued by TNRD, CSRD, and Adams Lake Indian Band

  • Jul. 23, 2023 10:40 a.m.
  • News

UPDATE 12:45 p.m.

The East Adams Lake wildfire is nearly 1,800 hectares.

BC Wildfire Service says the blaze was very active yesterday. The terrain is preventing safe access for ground crews to fight the fire and ground personnel will only respond to the fire when it is safe to do so.

ORIGINAL 9:40 a.m

The East Adams Lake wildfire, north of Chase continues to grow and is estimated at 724 hectares.

The fire has been burning since July 12. BC Wildfire Service says terrain has been a challenge for ground crews to access the blaze.

A single property was placed on evacuation alert on July 20 by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District. Columbia Shuswap Regional District issued an alert on the same day for properties from 2597 to 2900 Rawson Road. Alerts are also in place in Adams Lake Indian Reserve.

READ MORE: Wildfire south of Kamloops reaches 1,800 hectares

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bc wildfiresKamloops

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Wildfire south of Kamloops doubles in size to 1,800 hectares
Next story
TIMELINE: Amber Alert enters day 5 for missing B.C. children

Just Posted

Setting up a prototype drug tester at Shambhala Music Festival. University of British Columbia researchers from the chemistry department are bringing a portable drug-testing robot to Shambhala Music Festival in Salmo to give festival-goers a chance to have their drugs tested in about 15 minutes. (Hein Lab)
Portable drug-testing ‘robot’ heading to Shambhala Music Festival

Conifer trees at Rossglen Park were removed by city staff due to safety concerns. Photo: Jim Bailey
Rossland council briefs: from fallen trees to STRs, residents share concerns

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber performs at a concert marking the end of Formula One, in Jidda, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. How did he get his start in music? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Amr Nabil)
QUIZ: Are you ready for some sounds of summer?

Kate Mizenka is the latest recipient of the Suzy Hamilton Legacy Award. Photo: Submitted
Kate Mizenka named winner of Suzy Hamilton Legacy Award