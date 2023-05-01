Wildfire Hazard Clean Up Day for Rossland

It’s Wildfire Hazard Clean Up day in Rossland on Saturday, May 6. An important focus of Wildfire Hazard Cleanup Day is clearing deadfall that has accumulated over winter. Photo: contributed

FireSmart coordinator asks residents to pitch in and help reduce wildfire hazards near homes

FireSmart program coordinator Don Mortimer is encouraging Rossland residents to participate in Wildfire Hazard Cleanup Day on Saturday, May 6.

“This summer’s fire season is fast approaching and the time to prepare is now,” said Mortimer.

“If you think you’ll have time to do your FireSmart work when a wildfire is approaching your home, you will not, that time is very hectic and let’s not forget that you may not even be present at your home – evacuated or away on vacation.”

An important focus of Wildfire Hazard Cleanup Day is clearing deadfall, which includes loose branches and other debris that have accumulated over the winter.

FireSmart guidelines advise homeowners to remove combustibles or vegetation within 1.5 metres of your home, and no conifers within 10 metres.

“Wildfires burning near town can send burning embers into your yard and coniferous (evergreen) trees growing within 10 metres of homes with lower branches close to the ground can become flaring torches spreading wildfire to the house.

“Taking the lower branches off these high hazard trees will help prevent this torching and also allow homeowners to access and remove dry needles, dead grass and other debris that builds up under unpruned trees over the years.”

Removing all combustible material or flammable vegetation from within 1.5 metres of the home is also critical. This includes combustible bark or shredded garden mulch, while popular with gardeners the mulch material may also provide a route for embers to spark fires on decks, fences or houses.

Certain trees and shrubs should also be avoided. Rockery junipers, mugo pines or cedar bushes can easily flare up on a hot summer day and ignite the house.

“These are all conifers and should not be close to your home or deck,” said Mortimer.

Vegetation and debris can be dropped off at Rossland’s FireSmart Debris Disposal Composting Site on the edge of Centennial Park.

Rossland’s FireSmart Program is a pioneer in ‘greening up’ community wildfire hazard reduction efforts.

“We’ve been ‘composting’ all of the wildfire hazardous vegetation from our FireSmart resident programs right here in town since 2018,” said Mortimer “It’s working really well – saving the City of Rossland money with minimal trucking, no landfill fees and no burning – in the last two years we’ve added over 280 dump truck loads to the site.”

* The City of Rossland public works staff will be also picking up garden waste, such as leaves, trimmings and branches on Monday, May 8.

Home owners and residents can mitigate fire dangers in their yard by gathering dry grass, branches and other forest debris and move it out to the curb area for free curbside pickup.

The city will begin pick up on Monday at Redstone, followed by Lower Rossland, Pinewood, Upper Rossland and wrapping up in the Red Mountain neighbourhood.

The city asks that residents do not bag yard waste or put a tarp under the pile of leaves, trimmings and unbundled branches which are less than 10 cm in diameter and 3 m in length.

