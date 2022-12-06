The Village of Silverton is enhancing the playground in Dewis Memorial Park with support from the Columbia Basin Trust. Photo: Submitted

The Village of Silverton is enhancing the playground in Dewis Memorial Park with support from the Columbia Basin Trust. Photo: Submitted

West Kootenay outdoor recreation facilities receive CBT funding

The Village of Slocan is restoring its soccer field with $169K

Slocan is rehabilitating its soccer field at Expo Park, one of several West Kootenay outdoor recreation projects to receive funding from Columbia Basin Trust.

The Trust announced Dec. 6 that the Village of Slocan would receive $169,000 to restore the field. The funds are part of 16 sports areas and playgrounds to receive just over $1 million.

“A healthy person is the foundation for a healthy community, which in turn contributes to a healthy region,” said Justine Cohen, Trust manager, delivery of benefits, in a statement.

“Creating and improving outdoor recreational assets for all ages, all abilities and a range of interests broadly improves well-being, which is a priority of people in the Columbia Basin.”

Other West Kootenay projects include:

• The Kaslo Racquet Club will use $127,700 to improve its court surface and construct a washroom facility, equipment storage shed and shade gazebo.

• Silverton’s Dewis Park Playground will have two sets of shade sails installed as well as two water bottle fill stations, bike racks and a slide with $72,000 in funding.

• Balfour will use $25,000 to create an 18-hole disc golf course.

• Burton is receiving $10,000 to set up a play structure next to Burton Hall.

• Fauquier Community Club is being funded $138,500 to build a natural play structure next to its community hall.

• The Krestova Doukhobor Community Society will receive $4,600 to expand its community ice rink while also installing outdoor lighting.

• Passmore Hall will have outdoor exercise equipment and a fence installed with $57,300 in funding.

• The Ymir Disc Golf course will use $33,100 to replace dirt tee boxes with concrete pads, construct a new meeting area and upgrade aging baskets and signage.

