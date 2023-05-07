West Kootenay man wanted on 32 charges; do not approach call 9-1-1

Creston RCMP: Chad Meszarosi is considered very dangerous to the public

Creston RCMP is looking for Chad Meszarosi, a man wanted for 32 charges. Photo: Creston RCMP

Creston RCMP is asking the public to keep an eye out for Chad Meszarosi, a man wanted for 32 charges.

Police say the 38-year old was last spotted in the Fruitvale and Nelway areas.

He is described as Caucasian, unshaven with brown hair and a stocky build, standing 5’9 (175cm) and weighing roughly 180lbs (82 kg).

If he is observed, do not approach him, call 911 immediately.

“The arrest of Chad Meszarosi is a top priority for the Creston RCMP,” said Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk, Creston RCMP detachment commander.

“We have received reports that Meszarosi is frequenting the West Kootenay, including Salmo, Nelway, Fruitvale, Trail, and Nelson.”

Buliziuk said Meszarosi may be seeking medical assistance.

“If he is spotted, or his whereabouts are known, please contact the Creston RCMP or your local detachment immediately,” he added.

“Should you see Meszarosi, do not approach him as he is considered very dangerous to the public.”

Meszarosi is facing charges of breach of release order, aggravated assault, assault, firearms offences, uttering threats, driving while prohibited, escape from lawful custody, possessing weapons for dangerous purpose, mischief, forcible confinement, break and enter, and theft.

Meszarosi is known to travel throughout the B.C. Interior, however the RCMP say but has been most active in the Kootenays.

Anyone with information regarding Meszarosi’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Creston RCMP at 250.428.9313 or your local detachment.

