Welcome back Rossland Winter Carnival

The Rossland Winter Carnival was the place to be last weekend as crowds packed the streets and a variety of venues that featured live music, the Olaus Jeldness Ice Palace, a winter market, the Rail Jam, snow volleyball, local vendors, museum activities, hockey games, a curling bonspiel and other outdoor events. The carnival has been on hold since COVID and was a welcome return for the community and visitors.

