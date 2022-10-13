A watermain break has shut down the Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre

A watermain break in East Trail near Butler Park has temporarily shutdown the Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre. Photo: Jim Bailey A watermain break in East Trail near Butler Park has temporarily shutdown the Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre. Photo: Jim Bailey

A watermain break in East Trail on Wednesday, Oct. 12 has temporarily closed the Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre.

The Aquatic centre was without water service due to the watermain break near Butler Park, and remained closed as of Thursday afternoon.

Advance voting polls remained open Wednesday, but residents in the area were experiencing very low water pressure and were asked to curb water use.

“Trail Parks and Recreation staff will be getting in touch with any user groups who may be impacted by this closure,” read a release.

The city also said that water pressure should be back to normal, but if residents water is dirty they should run their tap until the water runs clear.

If you are without water service, call Public Works at 250-364-0840.

Crews are on site and repairing the damaged watermain, and an update will be provided Friday, Oct. 14.

Questions about any Parks and Recreation services at the Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre can be directed to 250-364-0888 or 250-364-0858.

Read: Kootenay Boundary fire station educates on fire safety

City of TrailDrinking water