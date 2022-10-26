Visit Rossland Museum for Halloween fun

Join museum for a spooky scavenger hunt, a trick or treat, costume contest, movies and more …

The Rossland Museum is inviting local residents of all ages to its unique and historic Halloween celebration on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Join the museum for a spooky scavenger hunt, go trick-or-treating around the exhibits, try some Halloween crafts, or watch a Halloween movie in the theatre.

Also, don’t forget to wear a costume and be entered into the best-dressed contest for a chance to win the Museum prize pack, which includes a membership for the whole family.

“This is an all-ages event and we’ve stocked up on treats, so come out and join the fun!”

Activities run from 1 to 4 p.m., and admission is free or by donation all day.

