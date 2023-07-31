Viewing dock installed at Christina Lake

A new dock has been installed on Christina Lake for the specific purpose of giving visitors unobstructed views. Photo: Submitted

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) invites Christina Lake visitors to stop by and take in the panoramic landscape on a first-ever viewing dock.

The new dock aims to offer guests and locals alike a unique opportunity to connect with nature, observe the aquatic flora and fauna, and enjoy tranquil moments by the lake.

The project was made possible through funding from the Community Works Fund, and the dock is now open to the public.

Located at the south end of Christina Lake, off the shore of the Community Nature Park, the new viewing dock extends an impressive 100 feet from the shore into the water.

Built by Graham Marine Construction, it was crafted using yellow cedar framing and composite decking. A welcome addition to the natural surroundings, it has been designed to ensure durability and safety for all users.

“The introduction of the viewing dock at Christina Lake is a momentous milestone for us and we’re grateful to everyone who has brought this vision to life,” said Grace McGregor, regional director, giving a nod to the Christina Lake Parks and Recreation Committee as well as Paul Keys from the RDKB.

“This dock opens up fresh opportunities for people to engage with nature on a whole new level,” she added.

“It will provide a unique perspective for lake residents and visitors who don’t have access to a dock, offering everyone a chance to immerse themselves in the breathtaking beauty of our environment.”

This new addition is part of a continual program of development and maintenance that focuses on local recreational infrastructure and programs, said Keys.

“We hope the new dock will give people the chance to enjoy the serenity of the lake and an opportunity to observe and appreciate its natural wonders up close.”

