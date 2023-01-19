A group fishing off Greater Victoria had a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with a trio of young orcas on Jan. 17. (Courtesy Craig Twidale)

VIDEO: Young orcas caught showboating off Greater Victoria

Group fishing near Race Rocks films rare encounter with killer whales

They say the downfall of every great fishing story is a witness.

But a group fishing off Greater Victoria – near Race Rocks – managed to get a Jan. 17 orca encounter on video.

The group thought the boat was being approached by a pod of porpoises but quickly realised it was a young orca – belly up.

With the boat already off, the men worked to pull fishing gear out of the water as a trio of young orcas playfully inspected the boat while the rest of their pod watched from a distance.

It wasn’t a great day for fishing but it’s sure to be one that won’t be forgotten.

ALSO READ: Victoria volunteer captures ‘awesome’ elephant seal birth

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West Shore

Previous story
Colorado girl, 13, arrested after 100 mph highway chase
Next story
UPDATE: Wanted man found by Creston RCMP

Just Posted

The popular Rail Jam on Queen and Columbia is a must-see event during the Rossland Winter Carnival and will start at noon on Saturday, Jan. 27. (Jim Bailey photo)
Rossland Winter Carnival getting back on track

Const. Wade Tittemore poses in this undated handout photo. Tittemore, who died in an avalanche in southeastern B.C. on Jan. 9, has been posthumously promoted to detective for his dedication and commitment as an officer. Photo: City of Nelson
Nelson police officer posthumously promoted to detective

Mercer Celgar’s Castlegar plant. Photo courtesy of Mercer Celgar
Mercer Celgar announces 3-week downtime at Castlegar mill due to fibre supply issues

Trail Retiree Murray Walsh slides out of the hack, as the retirees hosted their men’s bonspiel on Jan. 13-15. Photo: Submitted.
Trail Retirees kick off new year with good mix at bonspiel