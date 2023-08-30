The McDougall Creek wildfire ripped through the Bear Creek area of West Kelowna. There is very little left for residents to salvage. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

VIDEO: ‘Nothing left’: West Kelowna resident reveals shocking wildfire damage

The Bear Creek Road resident escorts Black Press onto fire damaged property

Bear Creek Road was among the first streets to be placed on evacuation order from the McDougall Creek Wildfire.

A property owner, who asked to remain anonymous for privacy reasons and concerns of looting, escorted Black Press onto his property to show what’s left of his personal paradise.

The evacuation order came at 1:25 p.m. on Aug. 17. The home and everything else on the property burned to the ground that same day.

The property owner believes only four structures remain standing in the Bear Creek area.

READ MORE: ‘Stressful situation’: West Kelowna property owners to tour wildfire damage

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023bc wildfiresCity of West KelownaFire evacuationhomeHouse fireKelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. audit confirms $704M government budget surplus
Next story
Northwest Territories extend State of Emergency another 2 weeks

Just Posted

There were no fight cancellations during June and July at Castlegar’s airport. Photo: Betsy Kline
No cancellations at Castlegar airport during June and July

Lake Koocanusa. Photo submitted.
Kootenay watershed pollution discussions ongoing between Canada, U.S.

Trail City Hall, Aug. 29. The city has three weeks to respond to a civil claim filed by Michelle McIsaac, a former corporate administrator. Photo: Sheri Regnier
Former top administrator files lawsuit against City of Trail

The Rossland Museum will be celebrating Golden City Days with a weekend of festivities. Photo: Rossland Museum
Rossland Museum filled with fun activities this month