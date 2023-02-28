Victim shot again with a BB gun in downtown Trail

When officers located the man, they say he had a small bloody wound on his face

The same man who was shot with plastic pellets on a downtown Trail street last week was shot again with plastic BBs Tuesday morning, according to police.

The RCMP report that just before 9 a.m. Feb. 28, frontline officers responded to a call about a 36-year-old Trail man who had been shot in the face with a BB gun in the 1300 block of Pine Avenue, in downtown Trail.

When officers located the man, they say he had a small bloody wound on his face.

Police confirm the man did not see his attacker, but he said he recalled the sound of an air pistol being pumped with air prior to being injured.

His wound was treated on scene by BC Ambulance, and he declined further assessment.

Police say the man declined to proceed further with the investigation, despite being asked by the officer to provide a statement.

Officers noted that this man was the same victim who had been shot with plastic BBs on the previous Sunday, Feb. 19.

In the previous case, however, police reported that a group of youth were allegedly responsible for shooting at the unhoused with “toy guns and gelatin BBs,” while travelling through town in two vehicles.

The alleged suspect in this second case, is an adult male.

Officers conducted patrols and spoke to a witness in the downtown area. The witness informed officers that around 7:10 a.m., a person known to reside on the street had offered a warning that a 34-year-old Trail man was shooting people with a BB gun.

Officers located the suspect, arrested him on an outstanding unendorsed warrant of arrest, and investigated him for assault with a weapon.

Officers took the man into custody.

The matter remains under investigation.

“It is quite shocking to have a second incident occur in the downtown area so quickly after the first,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, detachment commander. “It is difficult for people on the streets to find a safe and secure location to avoid attacks.”

