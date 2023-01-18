Vehicle collides with Salmo school bus filled with students

RCMP say a School District 8 bus in Salmo was struck on the highway Jan. 18 while taking children to school. File photo

RCMP say no children were injured after a school bus in Salmo was hit by another vehicle Wednesday morning on its way to the local elementary.

The collision occurred as the bus was turning left off Highway 3 on its way to Salmo Elementary School when it was struck by a westbound sedan, according to an RCMP statement.

Two adults in the sedan were taken to hospital with minor injuries. The students meanwhile were transported to school by a secondary bus.

Corp. Darryl Orr said the highway’s speed limit at the location of the accident is 100 km/h. The students, he said, were shaken up but otherwise OK.

“As much as you don’t want to get a call like that we were very happy. We knew it could have been a lot worse.”

RCMP say the collision, which occurred at the turnoff to Carney Mill Road, is under investigation. Witnesses are asked to contact the Salmo detachment at 250-357-2212.

