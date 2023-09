The Mayor of Grand Forks is calling a broken window that happened on Sunday morning an attack on municipal government. Submitted photo The Mayor of Grand Forks is calling a broken window that happened on Sunday night an attack on municipal government. Submitted photo

The Mayor of Grand Forks isn’t taking an act of vandalism at City Hall as just silly mischief.

Sometime Sunday night one of the windows at the east entrance was broken, but no sign of entry, said Mayor Everett Baker.

“I take any attack on City Hall personally,” he said. “This is the building that houses our municipal government. This is an attack on local democracy.”

RCMP is investigating, Baker added, but anyone who has information is asked to contact the Grand Forks detachment.

Crime