School District 70-Pacific Rim’s head office is located in Port Alberni, B.C. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

School District 70-Pacific Rim’s head office is located in Port Alberni, B.C. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

Vancouver Island teacher suspended for touching student during athletic demonstration

Teacher didn’t warn student or ask permission: BC Commissioner for Teacher Regulation

A secondary school teacher and wrestling coach from Port Alberni has been disciplined for demonstrating an athletic technique on a student without the student’s consent.

Russ Bodnar served two different suspensions in 2022, which were laid out in a recent decision made public by the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation.

On Nov. 17, 2021, without warning, Bodnar used a student to demonstrate a wrestling technique. The movement required him to physically interact with the student, whose identity has been protected; the incident made the student uncomfortable.

Officials from School District 70 — Pacific Rim reported the incident to the B.C. Commissioner a month after it happened. Bodnar received a letter of discipline from the district, was removed from all coaching duties and served a three-day suspension from Jan. 4–7, 2022.

Bodnar completed the Justice Institute of B.C. course, Reinforcing Respectful Boundaries, in March 2022 and signed a consent resolution agreement Nov. 21 admitting to professional misconduct. He agreed to a one-day suspension of his certification of qualification on Dec. 5.

“Bodnar failed to appreciate the emotional and physical impact of his contact…without Student A’s consent,” the commissioner stated in the decision.


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alberni ValleyHigh school sportsPORT ALBERNI

Previous story
Cultural safety standard will force accountability in B.C. health care for Indigenous peoples
Next story
Here’s what’s on the horizon for Canadian space exploration

Just Posted

BC Hydro is encouraging Trail residents to conserve energy by keeping their holiday lighting displays modest but fun this Christmas, much like this festive Santa family’s Sunningdale home. Photo: Jim Bailey
Mega lighting displays costly over holidays

The B.V. Nitehawks defeated the Castlegar Rebels 2-1 on Friday at the Beaver Valley Arena.
Beaver Valley Nitehawks dominate in close 2-1 win over Castlegar Rebels

Brady Hunter goes in all alone on West Kelowna goalie Angelo Zol.
Trail Smoke Eaters extend win streak with victories over Warriors, Cents

Rossland snow enthusiasts Jay and Amy Houle enjoyed sliding and skiing on the ever-popular Centennial Trail this past Sunday. The city is looking to get the go ahead for a groomer, but has been unable to groom the trail this winter. The 40-cm of snow that fell last month caused access issues, but reports are that the trail has been packed down and is now accessible for all users. Photo: Jim Bailey
Rossland’s Centennial Trail to go ungroomed indefinitely