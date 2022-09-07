Two injured in car crash on Trail highway Tuesday night

Captain Tyson listed the scene as “under control” by 6:35 p.m.

Two people were taken to hospital by ambulance Tuesday night, injured in a vehicle collision on the highway near Glenmerry.

First responders were called to the scene of a head-on crash, described as the 2800-block of Highway 3B, shortly after 6 p.m.

Six members from Station 374 Trail attended alongside the ambulance service and Trail police.

“The jaws of life were required to extricate one patient,” Captain Grant Tyson, from regional fire rescue, reported early Wednesday, Sept. 7.

“It took firefighters 18 minutes to extricate the patient, BCAS (ambulance) transported two patients to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.”

Police are leading the investigation into cause.

City of TrailDrivingKootenay Boundary Regional Districtmotor vehicle crash