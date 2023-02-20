Police were led on a chase from Nakusp to near Castlegar, before stopping a suspect.

Two Castlegar men arrested for alleged drug trafficking

Police seized suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and cash at traffic stop

Two Castlegar men have been arrested for alleged drug trafficking.

On Feb. 15, Castlegar RCMP officers conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of Christina Place.

According to an RCMP statement, further investigation led to the seizure of a large quantity of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, and Canadian currency.

Both occupants of the vehicle — a 30-year-old male and a 59-year-old male — were taken into custody and later released on court-imposed conditions.

The men are scheduled to appear in Castlegar Provincial Court on July 27.

Police are continuing the investigation and the matter will be forwarded to the Public Prosecution Service for full charge assessment.

READ MORE: Police arrest two men at the Bombi Summit with stolen car and suspected illegal drugs


newsroom@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

castlegarDrug bust

Previous story
Celebration marks repatriation of B.C. totem to Nuxalk Nation after century-long wait

Just Posted

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks scored four third period goals on their way to a 6-2 victory over the Nelson Leafs to tie the Neil Murdoch Division series at one game each. Photo Jim Bailey
Beaver Valley Nitehawks split in Nelson with Leafs

Police were led on a chase from Nakusp to near Castlegar, before stopping a suspect.
Two Castlegar men arrested for alleged drug trafficking

The week of Feb. 19 to 24 is Freedom to Read Week in Canada. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about your freedom to read?

Calgarian Pat Kelly is the most recent winner of the Kootenay Lake Angler Incentive Program. (Submitted)
Calgary angler hooks a winner in Kootenay Lake Angler Incentive Program