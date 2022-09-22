(Black Press Media Creative)

Twitch to ban unlicensed, gambling livestreams following backlash.

On Sept. 20, Twitch took to Twitter to issue a statement about updating its gambling policies. The platform intends to ban certain crypto gambling sites from being streamed.

“Gambling content on Twitch has been a big topic of discussion in the community, and something we’ve been actively reviewing since our last policy update in this area. While we prohibit sharing links or referral codes to all sites that include slots, roulette, or dice games, we’ve seen some people circumvent those rules and expose our community to potential harm,” Twitch, via Twitter.

So, we’ll be making a policy update on October 18th to prohibit streaming of gambling sites that include slots, roulette or dice games that aren’t licensed either in the U.S. or other jurisdictions that provide sufficient consumer protection, Twitch, via Twitter. The sites Twitch will ban from being streamed include Stake.com, Rollbit.com, Duelbits.com and Roobet.com. Twitch also said it “may identify others as we move forward.”. We will continue to allow websites that focus on sports betting, fantasy sports and poker, Twitch, via Twitter. The change in policy comes after some of Twitch’s top streamers said they’d abandon the platform if Twitch didn’t update its policy regarding gambling streams.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Technology

Previous story
Bermuda, Canada prepare for Hurricane Fiona as Puerto Rico struggles

Just Posted

Seven Summits Centre for Learning celebrates its 10th year in 2022-23, starting off with a back to school camping trip, the best way to ensure the growth of a positive school culture. (Tara Hauck photo)
Seven Summits: Creating a school culture

File photo
LETTER: Castlegar cancer patient thanks Interior Health staff for caring

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks dropped two games to the Nelson Leafs in the preseason but will open the 2022-23 KIJHL regular season on Saturday versus the Osoyoos Coyotes. Photo: Jim Bailey
Nitehawks kick off 2022-23 KIJHL campaign

La Nina shelter is located in downtown Trail. The one-year (temporary) use permit for up to 18 beds expires Sept. 30. Photo: File
‘Save our Shelter,’ implores Trail advocacy team