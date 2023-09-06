Trust leaders will share highlights of the annual report at the Sept. 14 AGM. Photo: Sheri Regnier

Trust leaders will share highlights of the annual report at the Sept. 14 AGM. Photo: Sheri Regnier

Columbia Basin Trust releases annual report; AGM invite

AGM goes Sept. 14 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Revealed in Columbia Basin Trust’s (Trust) annual service plan report, is that $82.2 million in direct benefits were delivered to the Basin over the past year.

“The Trust strives to generate predictable, sustainable and appreciating investment returns to support residents’ efforts to make their communities better places today, and into the future,” Johnny Strilaeff, Trust president and chief executive officer, said in a Sept. 1 statement.

“This past year, we’re proud to have partnered with residents, non-profits, businesses, local governments, First Nations, and others on over 2,700 projects. Your success is our success—congratulations and thank you for all your hard work.”

In 2022/23, Trust revenues exceeded targets and totaled nearly $96 million. The nonprofit says this is due to investment performances, including the hydropower facilities it jointly owns with Columbia Power Corporation.

Whittled down, the $82.2 million in direct benefits included: $56.8 million in programs and initiatives; $3.6 million in capital investments in areas such as broadband infrastructure and economic programs; $15.7 million in new business loans; and $6.1 million in new real estate.

As well, the Trust continued to focus on management plan strategic priorities. As these priorities expire at the end of 2023, the Trust has been undertaking an extensive public input process to renew the plan; Basin people are invited to provide feedback on the draft plan by Sept. 20, at: ourtrust.org/draftcbmp.

The public is invited to attend the Trust’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), to hear more about work underway and recognize achievements of people and communities over the past year.

This will take place online and in person at the Kaslo Legion Hall on Sept. 14, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

During the AGM, board chair Jocelyn Carver and Strilaeff will share highlights of the annual report with examples of how the Trust supported projects and initiatives that impacted the region.

“Through the ‘Our Trust, Our Future’ engagement process, we’ve had many chances to connect with people in the Basin, and we’re pleased that the AGM offers us yet one more,” Strilaeff added. “Whether you join us in person or online, we look forward to being able to share the accomplishments of the past year and celebrating the many community successes.”

Read the annual report at ourtrust.org. Watch for “Our Trust Magazine,” a collection of stories celebrating the accomplishments of people and communities in the region, coming to households and businesses in September.

City of TrailColumbia BasinColumbia River

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Air Canada sorry after vomit smear complaint has 2 escorted off plane
Next story
Yellowknife post-wildfire migration home gets underway today

Just Posted

Trust leaders will share highlights of the annual report at the Sept. 14 AGM. Photo: Sheri Regnier
Columbia Basin Trust releases annual report; AGM invite

Photo: Trail Times
18 cases in COVID outbreak at Trail hospital

A jury in a coroner’s inquest into the police killing of a B.C. man eight years ago says the province and the RCMP should speed up the introduction of police body cameras. An RCMP officer wears a body camera in Bible Hill, N.S. on Sunday, April 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Body cams, dash cams priority for jury in Waylon Edey inquest

The Kootenay Healthy Living Expo goes one day only on Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Waneta Plaza. Photo: Jim Bailey
Kootenay Healthy Living Expo coming to Trail Sept. 17