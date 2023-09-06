Columbia Basin Trust releases annual report; AGM invite

Revealed in Columbia Basin Trust’s (Trust) annual service plan report, is that $82.2 million in direct benefits were delivered to the Basin over the past year.

“The Trust strives to generate predictable, sustainable and appreciating investment returns to support residents’ efforts to make their communities better places today, and into the future,” Johnny Strilaeff, Trust president and chief executive officer, said in a Sept. 1 statement.

“This past year, we’re proud to have partnered with residents, non-profits, businesses, local governments, First Nations, and others on over 2,700 projects. Your success is our success—congratulations and thank you for all your hard work.”

In 2022/23, Trust revenues exceeded targets and totaled nearly $96 million. The nonprofit says this is due to investment performances, including the hydropower facilities it jointly owns with Columbia Power Corporation.

Whittled down, the $82.2 million in direct benefits included: $56.8 million in programs and initiatives; $3.6 million in capital investments in areas such as broadband infrastructure and economic programs; $15.7 million in new business loans; and $6.1 million in new real estate.

As well, the Trust continued to focus on management plan strategic priorities. As these priorities expire at the end of 2023, the Trust has been undertaking an extensive public input process to renew the plan; Basin people are invited to provide feedback on the draft plan by Sept. 20, at: ourtrust.org/draftcbmp.

The public is invited to attend the Trust’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), to hear more about work underway and recognize achievements of people and communities over the past year.

This will take place online and in person at the Kaslo Legion Hall on Sept. 14, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

During the AGM, board chair Jocelyn Carver and Strilaeff will share highlights of the annual report with examples of how the Trust supported projects and initiatives that impacted the region.

“Through the ‘Our Trust, Our Future’ engagement process, we’ve had many chances to connect with people in the Basin, and we’re pleased that the AGM offers us yet one more,” Strilaeff added. “Whether you join us in person or online, we look forward to being able to share the accomplishments of the past year and celebrating the many community successes.”

Read the annual report at ourtrust.org. Watch for “Our Trust Magazine,” a collection of stories celebrating the accomplishments of people and communities in the region, coming to households and businesses in September.

