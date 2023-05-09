The Trust will host an open house in Rossland Miners Hall on Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., with a guided discussion from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The Trust will host an open house in Rossland Miners Hall on Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., with a guided discussion from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Trust hosts open houses in Rossland and Fruitvale this week

Registration is already full for the Trail symposium. Join the waitlist at ourtrust.org

Want to be part of making plans for the future of the Basin?

Then take note that representatives from Columbia Basin Trust will be hosting an open house in Rossland on Wednesday and Fruitvale on Thursday. The events are free and no registration is required

“This is an opportunity for everyone who lives in the Basin to share your perspective on how we can realize an even better future for this incredible region,” said Johnny Strilaeff, Trust president and chief executive officer.

“I am so pleased to invite residents to the conversations that will determine how the Trust can best support communities in the future. We all have a stake in this as residents, and that’s why we call this process ‘Our Trust, Our Future.’”

The May 10 session will be in the Rossland Miners’ Hall and the May 11 event, in the Fruitvale Memorial Centre. Both open houses will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and guided conversations will go in each venue from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The Trust will return to the region next month, hosting a symposium June 9 and June 10 in the Trail Memorial Centre.

Registration is already full for the Trail symposium. Join the waitlist at ourtrust.org.

Read more: #Local News

Read more: #RCMP Briefs

Contact

Columbia BasinKootenaysRossland

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ex-CEO of BC Housing called out for conflict of interest involving wife: report
Next story
PODCAST: This Net Zero Home includes Solar Power

Just Posted

The Trust will host an open house in Rossland Miners Hall on Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., with a guided discussion from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Trust hosts open houses in Rossland and Fruitvale this week

Retallack native and Pride Gym fighter Charles Bisset won the WKL World Muay Thai title and the IKKC World championship belt at the Mega Show Muay Thai Event in Los Angeles April 22. Photo: Submitted
West Kootenay Muay Thai fighter wins by KO at Mega Show in L.A.

Warfield CAO sheds some light on how this new $3 per-bag system will affect village ratepayers. The goal of the new system is to divert organics and recyclables and minimize actual garbage in the landfill. Photo: Sheri Regnier
Warfield administrator clarifies upcoming garbage, green bin collection

The new Kootenay Lake ferry will serve the route between Balfour and Kootenay Bay along with the MV Osprey 2000, shown here. The MV Balfour, built in 1954, will be retired. Photo: Tamara Hynd
Kootenay Lake ferry completion pushed back to late 2024, service begins 2025

Pop-up banner image