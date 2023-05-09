Trust hosts open houses in Rossland and Fruitvale this week

Registration is already full for the Trail symposium. Join the waitlist at ourtrust.org

The Trust will host an open house in Rossland Miners Hall on Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., with a guided discussion from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Want to be part of making plans for the future of the Basin?

Then take note that representatives from Columbia Basin Trust will be hosting an open house in Rossland on Wednesday and Fruitvale on Thursday. The events are free and no registration is required

“This is an opportunity for everyone who lives in the Basin to share your perspective on how we can realize an even better future for this incredible region,” said Johnny Strilaeff, Trust president and chief executive officer.

“I am so pleased to invite residents to the conversations that will determine how the Trust can best support communities in the future. We all have a stake in this as residents, and that’s why we call this process ‘Our Trust, Our Future.’”

The May 10 session will be in the Rossland Miners’ Hall and the May 11 event, in the Fruitvale Memorial Centre. Both open houses will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and guided conversations will go in each venue from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The Trust will return to the region next month, hosting a symposium June 9 and June 10 in the Trail Memorial Centre.

Registration is already full for the Trail symposium. Join the waitlist at ourtrust.org.

