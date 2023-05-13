Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to reporters before heading to a caucus meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to reporters before heading to a caucus meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Transparency International Canada paper outlines hopes for new financial crime agency

Canada could learn from countries such as Australia and the United Kingdom, the paper says

An anticorruption group says the Trudeau government’s plan to create a new federal financial crime agency is positive, but it may be missing an opportunity to tackle corruption and securities fraud.

A white paper released this week by Transparency International Canada says establishing a Canada Financial Crimes Agency could improve the country’s “weak enforcement record” on financial crime.

The paper says questions loom about how the agency would operate with Canada’s disjointed enforcement regime, including provincial securities regulators, tax authorities, police and Fintrac, Canada’s financial intelligence unit.

The authors say the Canadian government should ensure that a new organization can co-ordinate effectively between multiple agencies, and create specialized teams of investigators and prosecutors to tackle financial crimes while filling in “gaps” in enforcement.

Canada could learn from countries such as Australia and the United Kingdom, the paper says, both of which have their own national financial crime enforcement bodies.

Transparency International says the new agency’s effectiveness will hinge on many factors, including hiring more federal government prosecutors with the knowledge and expertise to tackle complex financial crimes.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

federal government

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Patrol car rammed, officer hurt, suspect shot in B.C. RCMP parking lot
Next story
B.C.’s head of anti-racism visits Penticton for ‘Confronting the White Elephant’ forum

Just Posted

Interior Health wants to start a supervised inhalation site at the Nelson Friendship Outreach Clubhouse, located at 818 Vernon St. The majority of toxic drug deaths in B.C. occur after smoking a substance. Photo: Tyler Harper
UPDATE: Proposed Nelson inhalation site opening delayed by city, resident concerns

The second annual Dandelion Festival runs May 27 in Salmo. Photo: Submitted
Salmo to host 2nd annual Dandelion Festival

The Castlegar Hospital Foundation raised $70,000 to help purchase a new point-of-care ultrasound. Photo: Betsy Kline
New state-of-the-art ultrasound for Castlegar emergency room

Robert “Felix” Unger has been reported missing. (Submitted)
Creston RCMP looking for missing person