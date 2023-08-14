Trail’s Music in the Park hosts another IncrEdible Night Market

The evening boasts variety of food vendors, artisans, beer and wine garden, and three live bands

Nelson’s Dinosaur Fight is one of three acts playing at Music in the Park, along with Baker Street Blues, and Andrew Allen. The Night Market will also join the fun this Thursday, Aug. 17 at Gyro Park in Trail. Photo: contributed

The Trail and District Arts Council is once again teaming up with Trail’s Incredible Farmers Market for the Night Market on Thursday, August 17 at Gyro Park.

The fun-filled evening will boast a variety of food vendors, artisans, a beer and wine garden, and plenty of live music.

Nelson’s Dinosaur Fight will open the evening at 5 p.m. with a unique mix of guitar, keys and looping beats.

Then, Baker Street Blues get the crowd dancing with their electric blues at 6:15 p.m. before the Andrew Allen Duo take to the stage at 7:15 p.m. playing their lilting, sunny pop tunes that are perfect for a Summer night at Music in the Park!

Dinosaur Fight is an Electro-Funk Hip-Pop Duo featuring Rahj Levinson and Craig Walter from The Hillties. These multi-instrumentalists use live looping and vocals with no backing tracks to bring a totally unique feel to recognizable covers for a high-energy show.

Nelson’s blues dance band, Baker Street Blues, featuring Stelio Calagias (lead singer, guitar, harmonica), Phil Wilson-Birks (bass guitar), Ryan Telegdy (lead guitar) and Tim Potter (drums) delivers “Blues that grabs hold of you….and doesn’t let go!”

Vernon’s Andrew Allen hits the stage with his limitless energy, comic wit, and storytelling for a dynamic and interactive live show. Allen has scored five Top 10 hits in Canada with “I Wanna Be Your Christmas”, “Loving You Tonight”, “I Want You”, “What You Wanted” and “Favourite Christmas Song.”

He has toured with some big names including Bruno Mars, One Republic, Train, and The Barenaked Ladies. And he’s written songs with Meghan Trainor, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Tyler Shaw to name a few. He’s not to be missed live.

The market will see a range of artisans selling everything from soap to candles, comics to ceramics, and farmers’ stalls providing locally sourced vegetables, honey, wine and lavender.

Then, eat dinner out with food from around the world including curry, falafel, borscht and more. And, keep sweet with tasty treats like frozen candy, cannoli, chocolate and ice cream. Get refreshed with a chilled lemonade or iced coffee or cider, beer, and wine in The Beer and Wine Garden.

Plus, there’s lots of fun for the kids with a hand drawn photo booth, face painting, and balloon art.

Don’t forget to bring plenty of water to stay hydrated and if you need to cool off, there is Gyro beach and the water park.

Plus, there is still more music to come weekly from now until August 31 with exciting performances from UCRA Mountain String Band, Petunia and The Vipers, White Lightning and the 2 Bit Jug Band.

Kootenay Savings Music in the Park is held at Trail’s Gyro Park every Thursday night. Bring a lawn chair, pack a picnic, hit the water park, get outside, and listen to live music from local favourites to touring talent with friends and family.

Admission is by donation with a $3 minimum suggested.

