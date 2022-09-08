Trail woman facing break-in, assault charges after allegedly head-butting homeowner

This case began shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5

A Trail woman, 36, is facing an assault charge as well as a charge of break and enter following an emergency call that resulted in an attempted flight from police.

This case began to unfold just before dinnertime on Monday, Sept. 5.

That’s when a frontline Trail RCMP officer responded to a report that a woman had allegedly broken into a residence and assaulted a resident in the 2000 block of Topping Street, in West Trail.

Police say that a Trail man, 24, and a Trail woman, 50, were inside their home just before 5 p.m. when their dogs started barking at “something” in their yard.

The pair went to investigate when the suspect, later identified as a 36-year-old Trail woman, suddenly burst through the front door of the residence.

The woman was allegedly screaming and tried to penetrate further into their house.

The Trail RCMP report that the 24-year old man took hold of the woman and removed her from the residence.

He was, however, allegedly head-butted by the accused while removing her from the residence.

When an RCMP officer arrived, the woman allegedly attempted to flee after being arrested by police.

The officer gave chase and apprehended the suspect when she began to scale a fence.

Police took the woman into custody and lodged her in the Trail detachment cellblock.

One count of break, enter, and criminal assault against the accused will be forwarded to provincial Crown counsel for review.

