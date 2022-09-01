Trail RONA fundraising for ‘Heroes’ campaign

For a fifth year, Lowe’s Canada is bringing back its “Heroes” campaign starting Sept. 1 and running to month-end.

Through this community effort, Lowe’s Canada will match 50 per cent of funds raised, up to $2,000 per location.

In Trail, RONA Maglio Building Centre, located at the Highway 3B/Highway 22 junction, is raising money in support of TACL (Trail Association for Community Living).

How does the Canada Heroes campaign work?

Customers and partners at participating locations throughout the country are invited to make donations in support of the local cause selected by employees, with a goal to help build stronger communities. Besides Trail, the Nelson RONA store is also participating with the latter raising money for the Nelson Search and Rescue Society.

At the end of the campaign (Sept. 30) Lowe’s Canada will match 50 per cent of the funds raised by the 313 participating teams, up to $2,000 per location.

“At Lowe’s Canada, we recognize the tremendous work that these organizations do at the local level,” said Lowe’s spokesperson Mélanie Lussier. “We are happy to support them in turn. The Lowe’s Canada Heroes campaign brings people together in our network, showing their desire to make a difference.”

This year, six of the network’s distribution centres, as well as 81 RONA affiliated dealer stores will join the Lowe’s, RONA, and Réno-Depôt corporate stores to support 242 charities, non-profit organizations, and public schools across the country.

Who is TACL?

Trail Association for Community Living (TACL) has been providing support and services to people with diverse needs for over 65 years. In the early 1950’s many families from the Kootenays had children with diverse needs living in institutions throughout the province.

There was strong advocacy for these children to learn and live in their own community, and the long distance made it very difficult for families to visit.

These were driving forces behind building a facility closer to home. The Kootenay Society for Handicapped Children was founded by Dr. W. J. Endicott, a member of the Trail community, as well as families and volunteers, to run a school for children with disabilities.

The society continued to grow and change and was soon providing support and education as “The Maple School.”

Over the years, The Maple School transitioned from the classroom to a workshop for adults. The classroom was moved into Sunningdale school and continued with Katie Shaw as one of the teachers. Katie Shaw was a pioneer for establishing equality of living for individuals with disabilities.

During the 1980’s the workshop was relocated to the downtown area and was renamed Trail Contracting Services. Portland House, with support from Kiwanis Club of Trail, was opened as a home to provide life skills training for individuals to live in the community.

Soon after, Willow Place in Warfield opened its doors as a group home. Over the years, TACL opened three more homes and it continues to grow.

Several years ago, TACL purchased property on Riverside Avenue and re-named it the Trail Association Activity Center (TAAC). The site (former Presbyterian Church) provides a home for TACL’s Day Program, child and youth programs and community support services. The association continued to grow and Career Development Services, a frontline agency, came under its umbrella providing employment services in the Trail area.

