Trail RCMP: Theft, phishing scam, and rollovers

On Sunday, Sept. 3, the Trail RCMP received a report about the theft of a utility trailer from a business located in the 8000 block of Highway 3B, in Trail.

After breaking into a secure storage facility, the suspects used an ATV to haul the trailer away.

The thieves also stole tires and bottles of synthetic motor oil.

The stolen utility trailer is described as a 5’ x 7’ Stirling utility trailer (model 60-084DR).

Anyone with information on its whereabouts is asked to call the Trail detachment at 250-364-2566 to speak to an investigator.

Attempted extortion

The morning of Friday, Sept, 1, a frontline officer received a report from a Fruitvale senior saying that she was the target of an email fraud.

The woman had received an email demanding $1,000 of electronic funds be transferred to the sender; otherwise, the sender would infect her computer with a virus.

She contacted the Trail RCMP for guidance before taking any action.

The officer informed the woman that this was a common phishing fraud that is often targeted towards senior citizens. The officer advised her to delete and block the emails from the sender, and to never reply to this kind of scam.

“Email fraud is widespread in our society and costs all of us billions of dollars every year,” says Sgt. Mike Wicentowich. “The woman took the correct course of action by contacting the Trail detachment for advice and not replying to the email.”

He says anyone unsure about an electronic message received, should contact the Trail detachment to discuss it with an officer.

For more information, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud website at: Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca).

Vehicle rollovers

Friday afternoon (Sept. 1) first responders were called to the scene of a single vehicle rollover on Highway 3B near the Nancy Green Junction.

A witness reported that an 84-year-old Salmo man driving a SUV allegedly drifted across the highway and into the ditch of the oncoming lane before rolling to a stop. The driver was injured and extracted from his vehicle by first responders. The man reportedly had difficultly remembering what led up to the crash.

On Saturday, Sept. 2, first responders were called to the scene of a single vehicle rollover in the 500 block of Wellington Avenue, in Warfield.

Police say a Trail woman was driving a SUV when she allegedly swerved off the road to avoid hitting a cat. Unfortunately, she travelled over a steep embankment and through a fence before the vehicle rolled over and came to a rest on its roof on private property. The RCMP report the driver was uninjured.

Police say alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in either of these crashes.

