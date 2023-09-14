Trail RCMP: Speeders, pants quandary, and new in-car ticketing system

Report highlights from the Trail detachment for the second week of September

The night of Thursday, Sept. 7, an off-duty BC Highway Patrol officer witnessed two motorcyclists allegedly racing each other and crossing a double solid yellow line while travelling westbound on Victoria Street, in Trail.

The off-duty officer relayed his observations to a nearby Trail RCMP officer on patrol in a marked police vehicle. He located and detained the drivers roadside, two adult males from Trail.

The men were issued $368 fines for driving without due care. Their motorcycles were impounded for up to seven days.

“Please drive defensively especially if you are on a motorcycle,” advises Sgt. Mike Wicentowich. “Motorcycle incidents and injuries can often be much more severe as the rider has less protection.”

He adds, “Drivers, please remain aware of motorcyclists on the road and check your blind spots frequently.”

Camouflage complaint

The afternoon of Friday, Sept. 8, a Trail RCMP officer received a phone call from a local man, 27, saying he observed a person wearing military issued camouflage pants in downtown Trail.

The caller said he was offended on behalf of the military as he believed civilians were not allowed to wear this type of pant. The man requested that the officer locate the man and remove his pants.

The officer informed the man that the removal of someone’s pants would be illegal even if they were camouflaged.

The man replied that he would remove the man’s pants under order of the King of England.

The officer dissuaded the man from taking action after explaining to him that it would constitute an assault if he forcefully removed someone’s pants; despite any kingly edicts that may exist.

“Our officers did look for the man reportedly wearing the camouflage pants downtown,” Wicentowich adds. “But unsurprising we couldn’t find him.”

Speeder fined

Dinnertime on Saturday, Sept. 9, a Trail RCMP officer was conducting patrol in a marked police vehicle when he observed the driver of a SUV allegedly travelling southbound at 140 km/h in a 70km/h speed zone on Highway 22, near Trail.

The officer detained the driver, a 57-year-old Trail man, and his vehicle roadside.

The driver was issued a $483 fine for excessive speed, and his vehicle was impounded for up to seven days.

“Our officer issued the violation ticket using our new in-car electronic ticketing system,” Wicentowich advises. “Electronic ticketing has proven to be an easier way to issue violation tickets with less errors.”

Woman detained

The night of Sunday, Sept. 10, an officer responded to a report of a woman causing a disturbance in the 1400 block of Bay Avenue, in Trail.

The 28-year-old, from Trail, allegedly refused to leave the premises when requested by employees.

Police attended and convinced the woman to depart; however, she allegedly declined to leave the area. The officer observed that the woman may have been under the influence of a drug.

When the officer attempted to return to his police vehicle, the woman allegedly blocked his path and began twerking while yelling obscenities. The officer warned the woman that her actions would result in arrest; however, she remained committed to her course of action.

The officer arrested the woman for breach of peace and public intoxication.

She was lodged in the cellblock at the Trail detachment until sober.

“ She came into this incident like a wrecking ball,” says Sgt. Wicentowich.

