Trail RCMP seek public help to locate wanted man

Trail RCMP are asking the public to help locate Peter Burgie of Trail, who is wanted on numerous outstanding British Columbia warrants.

Trail RCMP said in a release that Burgie, who is a Caucasian male about six-foot-three and 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, was last known to be in the Pend-d’Oreille River area near Trail.

Police ask the public not to approach Burgie, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Peter Burgie can contact local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

