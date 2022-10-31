Trail RCMP safety tips for a Happy Halloween!

Make sure your pets are safe and secure indoors for the evening

The Trail RCMP will be out patrolling in marked police vehicles tonight for Halloween.

Police caution locals that sunset will occur at 5:44 p.m., which means that most trick-or-treaters will be walking around neighbourhoods in the dark.

Report any suspicious activity and incidents to the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566.

The Trail and Greater District RCMP offer some helpful safety tips to ensure that everyone feels safe and is able to enjoy the Halloween festivities.

Trail RCMP tips for homeowners or renters:

Ensure your house is well-lit.

Ensure your property is safe and clear of obstacles for foot traffic.

Use battery powered electric lights or glow sticks for pumpkins instead of candles.

Make sure your pets are safe and secure indoors for the evening.

Fireworks are prohibited in most areas. Please check your local bylaws before having a display.

Trail RCMP tips for trick-or-treaters:

Trick-or-treat with a friend or in a group if you are not supervised by an adult.

Tell your parents or a responsible adult where you are planning to trick-or-treat and when you will be back home. Carry a cell phone if available.

Always make sure you are visible in the darkness. Carry a flashlight or wear reflective clothing.

Wear a proper fitting costume and dress for the conditions. Avoid costumes that limit your senses like vision and hearing.

Costume weaponry should be easily identifiable as an imitation.

Stay on the sidewalks or to the side of the road. Face traffic when you are walking down the road without sidewalks.

Cross the road at crosswalks and controlled intersections whenever possible.

Only attend well-lit homes and skip the dark ones.

Have your parents check your candy before you eat it.

Do not eat any treats that are unwrapped or look like they may have been tampered with.

Have a safe and happy Halloween!



