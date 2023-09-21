Trail RCMP report man in distress, firearms seized

The afternoon of Friday, Sept. 15, a RCMP officer was on routine patrol in a marked vehicle when he observed several motorists assisting an unconscious person laying on Highway 3B near Bluebird Road, in Fruitvale.

According to an eye witness, the man collapsed at this location.

The officer was able to rouse the man back into consciousness. Police say he appeared confused, disoriented, and in pain. The officer called the ambulance service who attended and transported the man, a 45-year-old from Windermere, to the Trail hospital.

“Trail RCMP would like to thank the motorists who stopped roadside to assist the man in medical distress,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said. “Their compassion likely made a huge difference in the man’s future well being and recovery.”

Firearms seized

Shortly after 6 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 16, an officer was on routine patrol in a marked police vehicle when he allegedly observed a driver going 110 km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone on Highway 3B, near the Trail mall.

The officer detained the driver, a 65-year old Trail man, and his vehicle roadside.

According to the police report, the officer discovered that the man was going hunting and in possession of two firearms.

The officer checked the man’s firearms licence and found it had expired. The officer seized both firearms and the man may face criminal charges for possessing firearms without a valid licence. The investigation is ongoing.

“Hunting season is upon us and it is an important time for some in our community,” Wicentowich advises.

Check the validity of your hunting and possession licences ahead of time to avoid such incidents, he adds.

”Owning a firearm is a privilege in Canada and comes with a high level of personal responsibility.”

Planter box theft

The morning of Saturday, Sept. 16, the RCMP received a report of a garden planter box stolen from the community garden located in the 2000 block of Riverside Avenue in Trail. The planter box was likely stolen overnight.

The planter box is purple, 3’0 x 2’0 x 2’0, has a metal plaque screwed into one side, and is valued at $500. If you have information about the whereabouts of the planter box, call the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566.

This planter box belongs to the community and plays an important role.

“It brings the neighbourhood together and produces food,” Wicentowich says. “Many people put in hard work to make this garden grow. If you took this planter, please return it immediately.”

