Trail RCMP remind drivers to slow down in school zones

Trail and Greater District RCMP remind the public that school zones are in effect.

“Please slow down in our school zones and help keep our children and teenagers safe as they get themselves back into their learning routines,” advises Trail RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

ICBC tips for drivers:

Every school day, unless otherwise posted, a 30 km/h speed limit is in effect in school zones from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. In playground zones, a 30 km/h speed limit is in effect every day from dawn to dusk.

Leave your phone alone, and watch for children walking or cycling. Distraction is the leading factor for drivers in crashes involving pedestrians and cyclists.

If a vehicle’s stopped in front of you or in the lane next to you, they may be yielding to a pedestrian, so proceed with caution and be prepared to stop.

Watch for school buses. When their lights are flashing, vehicles approaching from both directions must stop.

Before getting into your vehicle, walk around it to make sure no small children are hidden from your view. Always look for pedestrians when you’re backing up.

In residential areas, a hockey net or ball can mean that kids are playing nearby. Slow down and watch for children as they could dash into the street at any moment.

