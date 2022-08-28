Trail RCMP release second quarter crime stats

Total calls for service from April through June this year were down (1,448) compared to 2021 (1,601).

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich of the Trail and Greater District RCMP presented the 2022 Second Quarter (Q2) Crime Statistics to Trail city council earlier this month.

The following provides a snapshot of statistics in the Trail area from April, May and June of this year compared to this same time period in 2021.

“Though there are fluctuations, the crime rate remains relatively steady,” Wicentowich said.

There were 20 more Q2 assaults this year (38) compared to 2021 (18).

Break and enters in Q2 this year are up significantly (20) compared to 2021 (5).

Theft from motor vehicle in Q2 reached 31, up eight over 2021 (24).

Motor vehicle collisions were down by about half in Q2 (15) compared to 2021 (31).

Sexual offence cases in Q2 were down (6) compared to 2021 (11).

Domestic violence calls almost doubled in Q2 this year (13) compared to 2021 (7).

Total criminal code files in Q2 were down (380) compared to 2021 (394).

Total calls for service from April through June this year were down (1,448) compared to 2021 (1,601).

