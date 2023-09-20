Image: RCMP logo

Trail RCMP follow the scent

Briefs from the Trail and Greater District RCMP

The afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 16, Trail police responded to a report that $1,600 worth of perfume had been stolen from a downtown business on Cedar Avenue.

The officer reviewed surveillance video footage that allegedly depicted a 36-year-old Trail man stealing several bottles of perfume from a store shelf on three separate occasions.

Another officer located the man in a downtown Trail alley. The officer arrested the man for theft under $5,000.

He was released at the scene with a condition not to go into the store.

Three counts of theft under $5,000 are being forwarded to Crown counsel, according to the Trail RCMP. The alleged perpetrator is slated for his first appearance in the Rossland courthouse on Dec. 7.

