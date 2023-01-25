Trail RCMP: Driving 40 km/hr over the speed limit? Risk impound

Vehicles can be seized if clocked 40 km/hr over posted speed limit

Car impounded

Sunday afternoon (Jan. 22) while on routine vehicle patrol, a RCMP officer allegedly spotted a Honda Civic overtaking other vehicles at a high rate of speed on the highway near Waneta, in Trail.

The officer reported that his radar clocked the driver going 137 kilometres per hour (km/h) in the posted 80 km/h zone.

The driver, a 44-year old from South Slocan, was detained in his vehicle for a roadside investigation.

He was issued a $360 fine for excessive speed and his vehicle was impounded for up to seven days.

“The driver was not aware that his vehicle could be impounded for driving 40 km/h over the speed limit,” Wicentowich said. “It came as quite a shock to lose his vehicle.”

