Trail RCMP: Driver not expected to survive head-on crash

The collision happened between a car and truck near Glenmerry Tuesday night at 6:10 p.m.

Trail RCMP have provided an update on the car crash that occurred on the highway near Glenmerry Tuesday night.

Tragically, police confirmed Thursday afternoon that a 31-year old Trail woman, driving toward Trail in her Honda Civic, suffered life-threatening injuries and is not expected to survive despite valiant efforts by first responders.

The emergency call of a serious collision between two vehicles in the 3000-block of Highway 3B came in shortly after 6 p.m.on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Frontline Trail and Greater RCMP officers responded alongside BC Highway Patrol officers, Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue, and EHS (ambulance).

“A 31-year-old Trail woman, and her 31-year-old passenger, were travelling westbound in her black 2006 Honda Civic on Highway 3B when her vehicle allegedly crossed the centre line into the oncoming lane,” Trail RCMP detachment commander Mike Wicentowich reported.

“Her vehicle collided head-on with a 2018 Dodge truck being driven eastbound by a 41–year-old Montrose man.”

The 31-year-old Trail woman received life-threatening injuries from the collision, Wicentowich said.

“She was transported to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital for emergency medical treatment.”

The driver of the Dodge truck, and the passenger in the Honda are reported to have received “minor non-threatening injuries as a result of the collision.”

Both vehicles were rendered inoperable.

Vehicle traffic was diverted around the incident until 11 p.m..

“Officers suspected that 31-year-old Trail woman may have been under the influence of an illicit drug at the time of driving,” Wicentowich added.

“The investigation continues.”

Original story here: Two injured in car crash on Trail highway Tuesday night



