Trail RCMP deal with an erratic person

Trail police began October with several calls, including one that escalated into a foot pursuit and the deployment of pepper spray.

Erratic man

A frontline RCMP officer was conducting a routine patrol in downtown Trail last Sunday when he observed a man allegedly trying to break into a metal deposit box outside of a commercial building in the 1300 block of Bay Avenue.

The officer suspected the individual was experiencing mental health issues and under the influence of an illicit drug as he watched the man screaming, kicking, punching, and pulling at the metal box. The RCMP officer approached the man, a 30-year old from Trail, who allegedly began screaming and swearing at the officer.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich says the officer attempted to verbally de-escalate the situation but was unsuccessful.

The man was subsequently arrested for causing a disturbance.

Police say a foot chase ensued after the man walked, then ran, away from the officer.

Two additional RCMP officers arrived on scene and joined in the pursuit. During a prolonged chase, the man allegedly punched, or attempted to punch, all three RCMP officers. Two RCMP officers deployed oleoresin capsicum (pepper spray) which was ineffective in subduing the man.

After a further physical altercation, the police eventually captured and took him into custody.

“The man declined medical assessment for any possible injuries then lodged into the cell block at the Trail detachment,” Wicentowich said. “The man was released the next day, and claimed to have no memory of the incident on the previous day between him and police.”

The RCMP is forwarding one count of causing a disturbance, and three counts of assaulting a police officer to BC Prosecution Services for review.

“This was a sudden, dynamic situation where all three RCMP officers acted professionally and diligently during the difficult arrest,” Wicentowich concluded. “I commend their bravery and actions to keep the downtown Trail core safe.”

Impaired driver

Early Saturday morning, a frontline Trail RCMP officer observed the driver of a Ford Ranger travelling at 146 km/hr in a 60 km/hr marked speed zone in the 3000 block of Highway 3B, in Trail. The officer activated his siren and detained the man, a 21-year old from Rossland, roadside. The officer made observations that lead him to suspect that the man’s ability to drive was impaired by alcohol. The officer began an impaired driving investigation. A demand was read to the driver, who provided a sample of breath roadside that resulted in a fail.

The driver was issued a $483 fine for excessive speed. He was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and his vehicle is impounded for up to 30 days.

“This incident was a little shocking given the Trail community has recently experienced two fatal motor vehicle incidents, and one that occurred in this exact area,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said. “Trail and Greater District RCMP officers will continue to be out on patrol and make road safety a priority in the community.”

