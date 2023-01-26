Trail RCMP arrest Nelson man for brandishing knife, drug possession

Prolific offender
Sunday afternoon (Jan. 22) the Trail RCMP responded to a report of a man flashing a knife to a passerby in the 800 block of Schofield Highway, in Warfield.
Officers located the suspect, a 39-year old Nelson man, passed out on a bench allegedly in possession of the knife and drug use paraphernalia.
Subsequent to his arrest for possession of a weapon, noting the man appeared to be intoxicated at the time of his arrest, police allegedly located a quantity of packaged fentanyl and methamphetamine on his person.
He was then charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Officers also discovered the suspect had several outstanding unendorsed warrants for his arrest, including: forcible confinement, assault, uttering threats, weapon possession, mischief, forcible entry, assault and obstruction of a police officer.
The man was remanded into custody after a bail hearing before a judge.
“Trail RCMP have noticed that the trend appears to be repeated offenders are being held in custody,” noted Trail RCMP detachment commander, Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.