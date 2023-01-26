RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C. Photo: The Canadian Press

RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C. Photo: The Canadian Press

Trail RCMP arrest Nelson man for brandishing knife, drug possession

The accused was remanded into custody after a bail hearing before a judge

Prolific offender

Sunday afternoon (Jan. 22) the Trail RCMP responded to a report of a man flashing a knife to a passerby in the 800 block of Schofield Highway, in Warfield.

Officers located the suspect, a 39-year old Nelson man, passed out on a bench allegedly in possession of the knife and drug use paraphernalia.

Subsequent to his arrest for possession of a weapon, noting the man appeared to be intoxicated at the time of his arrest, police allegedly located a quantity of packaged fentanyl and methamphetamine on his person.

He was then charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Officers also discovered the suspect had several outstanding unendorsed warrants for his arrest, including: forcible confinement, assault, uttering threats, weapon possession, mischief, forcible entry, assault and obstruction of a police officer.

The man was remanded into custody after a bail hearing before a judge.

“Trail RCMP have noticed that the trend appears to be repeated offenders are being held in custody,” noted Trail RCMP detachment commander, Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

Read more: #Local News

Read more: #RCMP briefs

Contact

City of TrailDrivingRCMP Briefs

Previous story
COVID-19 misinformation contributed to 2,800 Canadian deaths, report suggests

Just Posted

RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C. Photo: The Canadian Press
Trail RCMP arrest Nelson man for brandishing knife, drug possession

The Murphy Family Foundation is providing over $1M to upgrade the Kids Rink and provide enhanced programming for Greater Trail youth. Annie and Rich Murphy have owned the Trail Smoke Eaters since 2016. Photo: Jim Bailey
Murphy foundation commits $1.1M for Kids Rink upgrades and programming

Image: CNOY.org
Join ‘Coldest Night of the Year’ fundraising walk in Trail

The KBRH Health Foundation has received a $5,325 donation from the members of the First Presbyterian Church of Trail. This donation will support the Columbia View Lodge Garden of Gratitude Project, prioritizing restoration of the garden courtyard areas at Columbia View Lodge, ensuring they are fully accessible and usable. L-R: Mission Committee Members, Lottie Bonin and Esther Brown presented this donation to Doug Sperry, KBRH Health Foundation Board Member. Photo: Submitted
Greater Trail community steps up for regional health care